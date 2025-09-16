Cartoon Network shows return on Tata Play through Cartoon Network Forever

New Delhi: Tata Play has launched Cartoon Network Forever, a new ad-free platform in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing back iconic Cartoon Network shows for viewers across India.

The service features English and Hindi content, with series including Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo, Baby Looney Tunes, Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls Classic, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Codename: Kids Next Door, alongside DC animated shows such as Batman, Superman, Justice League, and Green Lantern.

The service is available on Tata Play’s television platform for Rs 2 per day and can also be accessed on the Tata Play Mobile App for on-the-go viewing.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer at Tata Play, said, “Tata Play is thrilled to bring back the timeless classics that have been an integral part of so many children. The return of Cartoon Network’s iconic characters strengthens our value-added service offering, giving our viewers a richer tapestry of content to choose from. Whether it’s the nostalgia of reliving your favourite shows or introducing them to a new generation, Cartoon Network Forever offers something special for every household.”

Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, added, “At Warner Bros. Discovery, our endeavour is to bring fans closer to their beloved characters and Cartoon Network Forever is a new destination for everyone to rediscover the iconic Cartoon Network IPs and relive the sheer joy of childhood memories.

While there’s a nostalgic delight for those who grew up with the world and explorations of Tom & Jerry, Samurai Jack and The Powerpuff Girls, this is truly about making the magic of Cartoon Network timeless, accessible, and ready to be experienced by all.”

Watch the promo: