Swiggy rolls out low-cost food delivery app ‘Toing’ in Pune

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced a standalone app called Toing, positioned for price-sensitive consumers such as students and young professionals. The app is available on the App Store and Play Store, offering meals largely in the Rs 100 - Rs 150 bracket.

Unlike most Swiggy pilots that begin in Bengaluru, Toing has been launched in Pune. According to reports, the decision was influenced by the city’s demographic profile, with a large student community and a younger working population, while Bengaluru is viewed as a saturated food delivery market. The app will initially operate in 4–5 areas of Pune, with possible expansion depending on performance.

Toing will operate independently from the main Swiggy app and list restaurants offering low-cost, everyday meals. The move follows Swiggy’s earlier Rs 99 store initiative but expands the model into a broader affordable meals platform. Industry reports suggest the app could be positioned as direct competition to Rapido’s food delivery service, Ownly, which runs on a flat commission structure.

Swiggy’s main app already features affordability-led verticals such as DeskEats and 99Store. However, early reviews of Toing in Pune indicate that it lists regular restaurants already available on the main app, with no quick delivery feature such as that offered by Swiggy’s Snacc. Prices range from Rs 99 to Rs 500.

Toing becomes Swiggy’s seventh standalone app as the company continues to move away from a “superapp” model. Other recent launches include Snacc, Instamart, Pyng, Crew and Dineout.