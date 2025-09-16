Affinity acquires French startup Affilizz to expand affiliate technology

New Delhi: Affinity, the global adtech company, has acquired Affilizz, a French startup known for its AI-powered shopping widgets used by major publishers in France. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Affilizz will be integrated into Affinity’s affiliate platform, NucleusLinks. The merger is expected to combine Affilizz’s frontend tools, which create shopping experiences within articles, with NucleusLinks’ backend operations, which focus on revenue optimisation and automation for publishers.

NucleusLinks reports that its platform helps publishers increase affiliate earnings by between 30 and 120%, while Affilizz’s widgets are designed to boost engagement rates. Affinity said the combination would bring both frontend and backend AI capabilities together for publishers.

Cornelius Frey, CEO of NucleusLinks, said, “The Affilizz team has built an unrivalled technology. We have been keeping an eye out on all the good work done by the team, and their inventions, for the past year, and are excited to help them now bring their work to a global client base.”

Florent and Vincent Alzieu, co-founders of Affilizz, said, “We’re proud to see a project born in France and now taking on an international dimension alongside Affinity. Our entire team is joining this new chapter with excitement. With a single click, our widgets turn an article into an incredible shopping experience, while our unified dashboard gives publishers a clear view of their performance. Together with NucleusLinks’ bid-per-click technology, our revenues are bound to accelerate and by collaborating with Affinity, we are confident that we can now scale this unique combination worldwide.”

The Affilizz team, based in Lille and Paris, will join Affinity’s NucleusLinks division. Their technology will be rolled out to Affinity’s international clients, which include Microsoft, Vox Media and Ziff Davis.