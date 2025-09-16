Prasar Bharati to strengthen WAVES OTT with major recruitment drive

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati is making a significant push to strengthen its OTT platform, WAVES, as it aggressively expands the workforce. The pubcaster has invited applications for a wide range of contractual roles, signalling its intent to build a robust in-house team that can manage content, technology, design, marketing and finance functions for the platform.

The hiring initiative covers more than 40 positions across multiple categories, with roles spanning content acquisition, operations, production, creative design, IT management, marketing and financial planning.

A major share of the hiring is directed at content-related roles. Positions for Content Managers in sourcing, operations and production carry monthly remuneration of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 80,000, with applicants expected to have at least five years of media industry experience, including three years in OTT or digital media companies.

Supporting them will be Content Executives, with 25 openings offering Rs. 40,000 per month. This entry-to-mid level cadre will be tasked with ingestion, metadata management, playlist scheduling and live event support.

Prasar Bharati is also recruiting for roles that will define the look and user experience of its OTT platform, WAVES. These include Creative Designers, Graphic Editors and Video Editors. Together, these positions, offered with a salary range of Rs 50,000 - Rs 80,000, will cover graphics, thumbnails, UI/UX design, video editing and motion graphics to optimise discoverability and engagement.

On the technology front, IT Executives are being hired to manage critical aspects such as cloud computing, CDN management, live streaming, security and compliance. The responsibilities also include coordination with the Master System Integrator to ensure seamless operations and cybersecurity across the platform.

Recognising the competitive nature of the OTT ecosystem, Prasar Bharati has announced senior-level positions in marketing, sales and distribution. These include a Manager (Marketing and Sales), Junior Managers and a Junior Manager (Distribution) with salaries ranging from Rs 60,000 - Rs 80,000.

The roles are aimed at driving subscriber growth and advertising revenues. The job descriptions indicate a focus on digital-first strategies, covering paid media campaigns, influencer tie-ups, co-branded partnerships and data-driven audience engagement models.

This hiring spree marks a decisive step by Prasar Bharati to position WAVES as a serious contender in the crowded OTT space. By outlining specialised roles across content, technology, design, marketing and finance, the broadcaster is attempting to plug capability gaps that have often limited state-run platforms in the past.

The hirings come after Prasar Bharati CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi, hinted at WAVES OTT becoming a Youtube-like platform.

WAVES, India’s public broadcaster-backed OTT platform, will soon let creators upload videos directly through a faceless, transparent submission system. In an exclusive interaction with BestMediaInfo.com, Dwivedi said, “We hope to have it ready by the middle of next month, around the third or fourth week. In any case, we will launch it by the end of September.”