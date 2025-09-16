Prudent cost discipline and tech integration to power Zee’s next growth era: Punit Goenka

New Delhi: “Zee is building a strong springboard to propel into the future with a robust roadmap for long-term success,” Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka told shareholders at the company’s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday evening.

Goenka underlined that ZEEL’s clear focus during the year was on implementing sharp, result-oriented steps in line with its strategic growth plan.

He added that the company had exercised prudent cost discipline, which enabled it to streamline key business segments and accrue gains in an evolving industry landscape.

“We are seamlessly combining our core strength of content creation with emerging technologies. Substantial efforts are being undertaken to integrate data-led decisions into content creation, embedding technology deeper into our operations. We are building a future-ready talent pool, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a highly competitive landscape,” he said.

In his address, ZEEL Chairman R. Gopalan said the company’s agility in responding to change had proven to be its unique strength in an industry where disruption is constant.

“The Company maintained a steady outlook on performance across all aspects of the business with emphasis on content quality and cost effectiveness. We are starting to witness viewership gains across markets in the current financial year,” Gopalan said.

He pointed out that concerted action in the digital segment with a firm focus on profitability has enabled ZEEL to significantly reduce losses.

These efforts, he added, helped the company deliver a higher dividend of Rs 2.43 per equity share.

Gopalan also said the company has identified new growth avenues synergising with its core business segments, while the Board has been further strengthened with members bringing well-rounded expertise across content, delivery, technology, and compliance.

“We are taking the right steps, keeping future requirements in view, by encouraging innovation in every aspect of the business. During the year, we have taken considerable efforts to further strengthen compliance standards, risk management frameworks, key policies and enhanced disclosures in the interest of all stakeholders,” he added.

Both Goenka and Gopalan reiterated ZEEL’s commitment to balancing innovation with prudence, strengthening governance, and focusing on sustainable growth in the years ahead.