Zee Entertainment’s Samrat Ghosh resigns

New Delhi: Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, Programming, at Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has resigned from the company citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing with BSE and NSE, ZEEL said the resignation is effective September 15, 2025.

The company acknowledged his contributions and wished him success in future endeavours.

Ghosh, designated as Senior Management Personnel, conveyed his decision in an email to ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka and HR Head Rohit Suri.

In his communication, he said, “After much consideration, I would like to formally resign from my role with effect from September 15, 2025, and am ready to serve my notice period as per company policy. Working under your guidance has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I have learned immensely from your leadership, mentorship, and support, and I will always remain grateful for the opportunities you have provided me."