Marico names Fatima Sana Shaikh as brand ambassador for Kaya Products

New Delhi: Marico has appointed actor Fatima Sana Shaikh as the new brand ambassador for its Kaya skincare range. The move comes as the company continues to focus on science-backed personal care products tailored for Indian skin.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, is positioned as reflecting the values of contemporary Indian consumers who seek authenticity and confidence in their skincare choices.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fatima into the Kaya family,” said Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President, Head of the Beauty and Styling Digital Business at Marico.

“She brings a perfect balance of confidence, relatability, and a progressive take on beauty, qualities that deeply resonate with our consumers. Today’s skincare audience is more informed and discerning than ever, yet paradoxically, also more overwhelmed. Our goal is to bring ease and simplicity back into the skincare journey. We believe that science should empower and not complicate, and Fatima’s persona embodies this spirit. This partnership celebrates the freedom to choose skincare that’s grounded in years of trust and credibility, delivered by Kaya skincare experts.”

Commenting on the partnership, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “What I love about Kaya products is that it cuts through the noise. As a brand offering a wide range of products which are co-created with dermatologists, it’s built on trust. Rooted in science and made for Indian skin, Kaya gives you the confidence to stop second-guessing and trust what works. That, to me, is powerful and authentic beauty, the kind that stays. It’s not about chasing trends but trusting the experts.”