Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 7, 2025

- Nov 07, 2025 11:26 IST
Who killed landing pages?
BestMediaInfo.com explains the trigger, the impact on balance sheets and credibility, and the road ahead for broadcasters and ratings measurement. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 11:12 IST
KFC joins India’s victory celebrations with Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur
The video captures Rodrigues and Thakur sharing laughter and high-fives as they continue their post-match celebrations over a feast from KFC’s Great Feastival menu. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 11:01 IST
MIB strips landing pages from TRP: Industry debates feasibility and warns of pitfalls
Marketers call landing-page spikes “noise” that distorts TRPs and say cleaner data will aid budgeting and rate talks. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 10:49 IST
BGMI and Talented turn ad clichés into cultural commentary with ‘BGMI Drops’
According to the campaign note, the three-film series turns BGMI elements into parody FMCG ads, blending meme culture, nostalgia, and digital interactivity. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 10:38 IST
Delhi High Court questions Patanjali over ‘Dhoka’ remark in Chyawanprash ad
The Delhi HC hearing Dabur India’s plea, observed that while comparative ads are allowed, Patanjali’s use of the term ‘dhoka’ crosses into disparagement. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 10:34 IST
Rexona highlights women’s confidence through participation with Smriti Mandhana
The film captures Mandhana’s message on confidence, using the cricket field as a metaphor for women stepping forward and owning every challenge they face. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 10:31 IST
UpGrad in talks to acquire Unacademy for $300–400 million
The proposed transaction, reportedly nearing finalisation, would transfer Unacademy’s test-prep vertical to UpGrad while AirLearn becomes a standalone platform. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 09:33 IST
Reckitt appoints WPP Media to handle its media duties across 21 European markets
WPP Media will develop strategy and activate across Reckitt’s portfolio of brands, including Durex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Veet, Dettol (known as Sagrotan in Germany and Austria), Finish and Vanish. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 09:30 IST
Netflix introduces Monthly Active Viewers metric as ads reach 190 million a month
Netflix expands programmatic and targeting via Netflix Ads Suite, and readies global format and measurement upgrades through 2026. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 09:27 IST
MIB opens bookings for Rs 30,000 WaveX startup booths at IFFI Goa 2025
Each stall is available on a sharing basis and includes two delegate passes, lunch and high tea, evening networking opportunities. Read more...
- Nov 07, 2025 09:21 IST
Jagran Prakashan reports 36.7% rise in net profit to Rs 56.93 crore in Q2
Its Q2 revenue from printing, publishing and digital rose 9% to Rs 379.23 crore. Revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, increased 16.42% to Rs 52.39 crore. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 7, 2025
