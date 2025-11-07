New Delhi: Indian consumers are increasingly using agentic AI, systems capable of interpreting intent, making decisions, and taking autonomous action, according to a recent survey by Adobe.

The report, From Assistants to Agents: The AI Evolution in India, found that one in three Indians (33%) currently use agentic AI, while 44% expect to adopt it within the next year, surpassing the APAC average of 28% and 38% respectively.

The study, which surveyed around 2,000 consumers in India, indicated that agentic AI is not only transforming everyday tasks but also reshaping how people shop, create, and plan travel.

While many users rely on AI assistants for routine activities such as summarising materials, the most rapid adoption is occurring in areas like replacing traditional search and providing guidance on purchasing decisions.

In India, 73% of respondents reported using AI to support shopping choices, 66% to compare products, and 61% are comfortable allowing AI to complete approved purchases, all figures exceeding regional benchmarks.

Adoption spans all generations, with Millennials leading at 36%, while Gen Z and Gen X each report 28% adoption. AI assistants are also widely used for personal tasks (83%) and professional purposes (72%), with Millennials again showing the highest work usage at 82%, followed by Gen Z (71%), Gen X (68%), and Baby Boomers (45%).

“AI assistants are no longer just experimental tools, they’re becoming indispensable digital companions,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.

“India is moving fast from assistants that summarise and draft to AI agents that compare choices, surface the best deals, and complete approved bookings and purchases. As adoption grows, consumers want experiences that are proactive, intuitive and seamlessly integrated into daily life, AI that not only assists but also acts, helping people make decisions with greater ease, confidence and personalisation.”

In practical terms, the report highlighted AI applications across sectors such as shopping, travel, and banking. Around 92% of respondents valued AI for end-to-end travel planning, including itinerary, budgeting, and bookings, with 91% noting that AI assistance in booking travel is beneficial. In financial services, 49% of users had relied on AI in the past year to learn complex concepts (48%), track market trends (44%), and receive personalised advice for financial queries (62%).

Adobe has also integrated agentic AI into existing software tools. AI Assistant in Adobe Acrobat allows users to create custom agents for tasks such as research and academic assistance, while Adobe Photoshop’s new Actions panel (beta) provides context-aware recommendations for editing images.