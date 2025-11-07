New Delhi: Surya Roshni has announced the promotion of Parul Phadke as Head of Marketing & Advertising (A&M) for its Lighting and Consumer Durables business.

Phadke, who previously served as AGM, Marketing Communication, brings extensive experience in brand management, corporate communication, public relations, and event management to her new role.

Speaking about her new responsibilities, Phadke said, “I am excited to take on this role and contribute to Surya Roshni’s continued growth and engagement with customers across India.”

In her new position, she will oversee marketing and advertising functions, with a focus on campaigns that connect with the company’s diverse consumer base.

Phadke has also played a key role in leading Surya Roshni’s digital marketing initiatives, including social media strategy, data-driven insights, and digital advertising, which have strengthened the brand’s online presence.