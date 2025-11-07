New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has opened booth bookings for “WaveX booths”, the startup showcase zone inside Waves Bazaar powered by WaveX at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa.

The showcase will run from November 20 to 24, 2025 in the vicinity of Film Bazaar, IFFI’s prime networking hub.

The initiative is aimed at emerging startups in AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality) and entertainment, offering a platform to connect with global industry leaders, investors and production studios.

Each stall is priced at Rs 30,000 on a sharing basis and includes two delegate passes, lunch and high tea, evening networking opportunities and direct visibility among film, media and tech professionals.

Startups can register at wavex.wavesbazaar.com; queries can be sent to wavex-mib@gov.in. The ministry said stalls are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

IFFI, founded in 1952, is among Asia’s most prominent film festivals and will hold its 56th edition in Panaji from November 20 to 28, 2025.

WaveX is the national startup accelerator and incubation initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, focused on nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across the AVGC-XR and media-tech ecosystem through collaborations with academia, industry and incubators.