New Delhi: Prashant Iyer, Director of Films & Series Marketing at Netflix India, has announced his departure from the streaming platform after nearly eight years. He shared the news in a post on his LinkedIn profile, reflecting on his time with the company and the growth he witnessed in the region.

Iyer described his journey at Netflix as transformative, noting that his role had evolved from managing social media in 2018 to leading marketing for films and series across India and the wider APAC region. He highlighted campaigns for titles such as Sacred Games, Heeramandi, Squid Game, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Narcos, Wednesday, and Mismatched during his tenure.

“I walked into a tiny office at The Capital in BKC in 2018, greeted by one person and a plant my manager left me. Fast forward to today: the transformation has been extraordinary, both for the business and me personally,” he wrote.

He also credited colleagues for their support and guidance, listing team members and others who had been integral to his work.

Iyer concluded his post by referencing Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, stating that he looks forward to exploring his next steps, “With everything I’ve learned over these eight years, I’m excited to figure out what’s next. Onwards and upwards.”

Before joining Netflix, Iyer held marketing roles at Nike and Titan Company, focusing on digital commerce, brand campaigns, and social media strategy.