New Delhi: KFC has released a new video featuring Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur, celebrating the country’s recent cricket win with a light-hearted dining moment.

The video captures the two players sharing laughter and high-fives, continuing the post-match celebrations with what the brand describes as a table full of “finger lickin’ good” food. “The celebrations are still going on!” the duo say as they enjoy their meal together.

The reel, which plays on their camaraderie, shows Rodrigues and Thakur seated before a spread from KFC’s Great Feastival menu, including items such as the Chizza, Double Down Burger, Gold Zinger, and a nine-piece chicken meal.

The sequence concludes with the pair dancing and celebrating to the classic track Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho), underscoring a light-hearted continuation of India’s victory celebrations.

According to the company, the menu is currently available across its outlets nationwide and through its app and delivery partners.

Watch the campaign films: