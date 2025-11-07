New Delhi: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 final drew 185 million users on JioHotstar, equalling the viewership of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final and exceeding the average daily reach of the TATA IPL.

The record caps India’s title win and marks a step-change in how women’s sport is consumed in the country.

The OTT platform said that overall, the tournament reached 446 million viewers on digital.

That is higher than the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups on digital.

Peak concurrency for the final touched 21 million as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team became the first Asian side to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Large-screen viewing also surged, said JioHotstar. Connected TV audiences for the final hit 92 million, on par with the CTV viewership of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Calling it a watershed for the women’s game, Ishan Chatterjee, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said the event “reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India,” crediting on-field quality and a broader, more passionate fan base.

He added that the scale should “inspire a new generation of fans, athletes, and brands to stand behind the sport,” while acknowledging the roles of ICC, BCCI, players and fans.

With India crowned champions, attention now turns to the TATA WPL in January 2026, where the platform and advertiser interest are expected to hit new highs.