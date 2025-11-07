New Delhi: Digitally Inspired Media has secured the integrated campaign mandate for OM SYSTEM, the brand formerly known as Olympus Cameras, following a multi-agency pitch. The account will support the brand’s rebranding efforts in India, highlighting its 85-year legacy while introducing its new identity to photographers, content creators, and technology enthusiasts across the country.
The agency will lead OM SYSTEM’s national rebranding campaign across digital media planning and buying, public relations, and creator partnerships. Its responsibilities include conceptualising and executing a unified strategy that reinforces the brand’s heritage and innovation while engaging India’s creative community.
Vivek Handoo, Vice-President & Head of APAC, Managing Director, Australia & Hong Kong, OM Digital Solutions Corporation, said, “After a strong multi-agency pitch process, we are delighted to award the integrated campaign mandate to Digitally Inspired Media. Their deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and strategic insight into the market made them stand out.”
He added, “The team’s creative capabilities, robust network, and passion for storytelling made it an obvious choice to entrust them with our India rebranding journey. Under the leadership of Mr Manish Kishore and Mr Surej Salim, the India launch of OM SYSTEM was executed seamlessly. We look forward to strengthening this partnership as we continue to build our India growth strategy together.”
On winning the mandate, Manish Kishore, Co-Founder & CEO, Digitally Inspired Media, said, “We’re truly honoured to partner with OM SYSTEM for their rebranding journey in India. This collaboration is special because it represents more than just a campaign, it’s about reintroducing an 85-year legendary brand to a new generation of explorers, creators, and photographers.”
“Our teams worked closely to translate OM SYSTEM’s global vision into a language that connects deeply with the Indian audience. The integrated campaign brought together creative storytelling, influencer engagement, digital media planning and buying and PR to deliver meaningful impact. We’re excited to continue this partnership as OM SYSTEM strengthens its presence and community in India”, Kishore added.