Jagran Prakashan reports 36.7% rise in net profit to Rs 56.93 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a 36.7% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.93 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.64 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations rose 4.67% to Rs 467.36 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 446.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses grew 3.81% to Rs 426.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, during the quarter, climbed 5.15% to Rs 497.95 crore.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of JPL stood at Rs 1,009.46 crore, up 7.29%.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital rose 9% to Rs 379.23 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

However, JPL's revenue from the FM radio business declined 30.9% to Rs 37.84 crore in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, increased 16.42% to Rs 52.39 crore.