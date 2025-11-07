New Delhi: Scribbld, an independent creative and digital agency based in Mumbai, has taken on the digital and performance marketing mandate for Odysse Electric Vehicles, a growing player in India’s electric two-wheeler sector. The account will be managed from Scribbld’s Mumbai office.
Under the mandate, the agency will oversee social media management and performance marketing for Odysse, focusing on creating a strong digital presence that highlights the brand’s innovations, sustainability initiatives, and relevance in India’s evolving electric mobility landscape.
The work will include developing social-first campaigns and digital IPs designed to engage communities and establish a recognisable brand identity across platforms.
Kajol Bheda, Founder of Scribbld, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that’s driving the electric mobility revolution in India. Being part of Odysse’s journey at such a pivotal time is exciting. We look forward to elevating its digital footprint with creativity, strategy, and culture driven storytelling.”
Nemin Vora, CEO and Founder of Odysse Electric Vehicles, added, “We’re excited to collaborate with Scribbld as our strategic marketing partner in driving forward the conversation around electric mobility. Together, we intend to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to our social media presence and inspire a wider audience to embrace a cleaner, more sustainable future.”