New Delhi: Oswaal Books has released a new short film titled “Aaj Din Me Kitna Muskuraye?”, highlighting the emotional journey that students experience during exam season.

Narrated by actor, writer, and poet Piyush Mishra, the film reflects on the pressures children face behind every report card and encourages parents to look beyond academic performance.

The narrative focuses on the often-overlooked struggles of students who juggle parental expectations, peer comparisons, and performance anxiety while suppressing their emotions to stay focused on studies.

Its message, “While we check our children’s marks, let’s also remember to check their smiles”, underlines the need for emotional awareness during exam time.

Speaking about the campaign, Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books, said, “Every exam season, we see children preparing. But behind their determination lie emotions they don’t always share. This film reminds us that marks are just one part of a child’s journey. As parents, educators, and caregivers, let’s support not only their learning but their emotional well-being too. A confident and happy child performs better not just in one exam, but in life.”

According to the company, the campaign, launched ahead of Children’s Day, seeks to encourage conversations among parents, teachers, and communities about holistic student well-being.

The film will be distributed across digital platforms and social media, accompanied by community initiatives to foster empathy and emotional connection between parents and children during the exam period.

Watch the campaign films: