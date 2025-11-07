New Delhi: WPP Media has been appointed by Reckitt to manage its media planning and buying across 21 European markets.

WPP Media will develop strategy and activate across Reckitt’s portfolio of brands, including Durex, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Veet, Dettol (known as Sagrotan in Germany and Austria), Finish and Vanish.

WPP will support Reckitt’s growth strategy, powered by the WPP Open marketing platform, which enables collaboration across a diverse range of data sources beyond just traditional IDs, data from ‘walled garden’ platforms, and retail media networks, without ever needing to move or share the data.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said, “Reckitt brands are an important part of daily life for hundreds of millions of people around the world. We're proud to partner with a company that so many people rely on and trust to keep their homes, families, and loved ones safe and healthy. We’re excited to collaborate with Reckitt to rewrite the marketing playbook for the AI era and bring the full breadth of WPP’s capabilities for Reckitt across Europe.”

WPP will service Reckitt’s media business with an integrated model that combines local market expertise with centralised governance enabled by WPP Open.

Ryan Dullea, Chief Category Growth Officer, Reckitt, said, “This is a major milestone in simplifying the way we market and ensuring our strategy and media execution work as one. This decision reflects our ambition to drive greater consistency, efficiency and scale across markets, enabling us to deliver more unified, data-driven campaigns that accelerate growth for our brands. We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together with WPP and look forward to building a strong, collaborative partnership that brings Reckitt’s purpose to life.”

The partnership will take effect on January 1, 2026.