New Delhi: Rexona has launched a new campaign titled ‘Maidan Mein Utro’, featuring Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, to highlight women’s participation and confidence across different fields.

Set against the backdrop of a cricket field, the campaign explores the idea of stepping forward with determination and self-belief.

The film shows Mandhana walking onto the field with purpose, her voice echoing through the stadium: “Some of us are not here to sit, but to play. Not to lose, but to win. Not to fear the sweat, but to own it.”

Through moments of training, gameplay, and quiet focus, the film draws a parallel between sport and everyday challenges faced by women. It positions confidence not as the absence of effort, but as the willingness to participate fully, even when it means breaking a sweat.

Speaking about the campaign, Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain of the Indian women's cricket team, said, “Confidence doesn’t come from waiting, it comes from stepping in. It comes from sweating it out and showing up, no matter how hard it is. That’s what ‘Maidan Mein Utro’ means to me and I hope it inspires every girl to take her first step with confidence.”

Nitin Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Unilever International, added, “Maidan Mein Utro’ is more than a campaign- it’s a call to action. Its about empowering women with the confidence to move, to play, to show up- and Rexona is proud to be their confidence & freshness partner along the way.”

Watch the campaign films :