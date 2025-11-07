New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI) and creative agency Talented have launched a satirical campaign titled ‘BGMI Drops’, reinterpreting one of India’s most recognisable advertising workarounds, the surrogate ad, through the lens of internet humour and cultural nostalgia.
According to the campaign note, ‘BGMI Drops’ comprises three short films that play on the language of scroll culture, parodying FMCG-style advertising with fictional products inspired by the game. Each product, BGMI Energy Drink (featuring creator Vijay3Guy), BGMI Helmet and BGMI OnlyPans, features in its own stylised film directed by Akimbo (Mandakini Menon and Bopanna MG) and produced by Potli Baba Mediahouse.
The campaign also includes an interactive website, trybgmi.com, where users can “shop” for the parody items, uncover hidden references, and participate in an online treasure hunt.
“BGMI has always set the tone for pop culture in India,” said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Marketing and Product, KRAFTON India.
“With BGMI Drops, we wanted to speak in the native tongue of our players, referential, meme-driven, and self-aware. The films don’t just entertain; they invite participation. We can’t wait to see how the community takes this and runs with it.”
Ritika Shriram, Brand Strategy, and Aaliya Sheikh, Creative at Talented, said, “Surrogate ads were about hiding intent. We turned that inside out. These films wear their disguise proudly, inviting viewers to spot the subtext, and in doing so, make BGMI part of everyday conversations.”
Directors Mandakini Menon and Bopanna MG added, “We treated the BGMI films like time travel through Indian ad tropes. One film lives in the 90s FMCG world where everything was squeaky clean, shiny, and slightly over the top. That nostalgia shaped everything — casting, cinematography and even music. Each film had its own comedic meter and visual language for us to play with.”
Watch the campaign films: