New Delhi: Prime Video has introduced AP International South Cinema as an add-on subscription in India, priced at INR 399 per year. The service provides access to a curated library of Tamil and Malayalam films, spanning both blockbusters and contemporary classics.

Titles include Tamil films such as Sivakasi, 7/G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Malayalam films like King Liar, Puthiya Niyamam, and Annayum Rasoolum.

The add-on subscription is part of Amazon’s video entertainment marketplace, allowing users to access premium content from multiple services within the Prime Video app and website. This includes consolidated watch lists, download libraries for offline viewing, and simplified account management.

Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India, said, “We are delighted to launch AP International South Cinema as the newest addition to our fast-growing lineup of local language add-on subscriptions. This collaboration brings hundreds of acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam titles to our service celebrating India’s diverse filmmaking heritage.”

He added, “As South Indian cinema continues to gain incredible nationwide popularity, this addition strengthens Prime Video’s position as a comprehensive entertainment destination, furthering our commitment to expanding local content offerings and bringing viewers closer to stories from India’s various storytelling cultures.”

Sanjay Wadhwa, Managing Director, AP International, added, “True cinema transcends language and time. We’re proud to share the soul of Tamil and Malayalam storytelling with audiences everywhere, celebrating the past while shaping the future. As the catalogue continues to grow, this collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the reach of Indian cinema and celebrating its enduring artistry.”

According to the platform, add-on subscriptions on Prime Video are designed to provide convenience for viewers, enabling access to multiple premium services in one location, offering personalised recommendations, and easing management of accounts and billing.