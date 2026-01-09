0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 9, 2026

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Jan 09, 2026 13:21 IST

    Housing.com parent REA India appoints Kapil Goswami as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

    He joins REA India from Paytm, where he led consumer growth for the Paytm app and also served as Chief Business Officer for Paytm Movies. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 13:17 IST

    Mphasis appoints Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe as Board Chairperson

    Paranjpe, currently an independent director at Mphasis, succeeds Jan Kathleen Hier, whose term ended on December 10, 2025. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:42 IST

    Disney+ wants you to open the app every day, and vertical video is the plan

    Disney says the vertical feed will unlock higher frequency and sharper targeting for advertisers, as streaming platforms chase more daily engagement. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:37 IST

    Britannia The Laughing Cow repositions Cheese Triangles as an everyday snack

    The ‘Snacking Ka New Angle’ campaign, conceptualised by Schbang, aims to push cheese beyond cooking and accompaniment use, positioning Cheese Triangles as a ready-to-eat, on-the-go snack. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:33 IST

    Shubman Gill fronts Nike’s global campaign for neuroscience-based ‘Mind’ footwear

    Nike Mind 001 and Mind 002 are designed to activate sensory receptors in the feet and help athletes feel calm, focused and present; the first drop will be available on nike.com in India for a limited time in January. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:30 IST

    Bishwarup Chakrabarti joins dentsu as General Counsel for South Asia

    The former Eros Media World PLC General Counsel brings over two decades of legal experience, with previous stints at Viacom18 and Sony. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:26 IST

    Amagi Media Labs IPO to open January 13; price band set at Rs 343–361

    The public issue includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 816 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by existing shareholders; the anchor book opens January 12. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:21 IST

    BCCI gives Laqshya Media mandate for WPL 2026 ceremonies and match-day fan engagement

    Laqshya will handle opening and closing ceremonies, mid-innings entertainment and fan engagement across all 22 matches; Jacqueline Fernandez and Yo Yo Honey Singh to headline the season’s opening and closing shows. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:17 IST

    Akhil Bhalla joins NDTV as Product Head to lead Live and Connected TV

    Bhalla, who led news product at JioHotstar and spent over a decade at Aaj Tak, will drive NDTV’s Live and Connected TV roadmap. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 11:09 IST

    WPL 2026 ad budgets rise 30-50%; Mandhana, Kaur, Rodrigues emerge top endorsers

    This repricing follows India’s recent World Cup win and a sharp rise in WPL reach and viewership over the past year. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 09:50 IST

    Tanishq ropes in Ananya Panday as brand face for new Festival of Diamonds campaign

    Tanishq-ropes-in-Ananya-Panday

    The Tata jewellery brand’s latest TVC, anchored by the line ‘Give wings to the girl within,’ positions natural diamonds as a symbol of self-expression, imagination and everyday joy. Read more...



  • Jan 09, 2026 09:44 IST

    Delhi High Court warns Centre in Madison–CCI regulatory showdown

    Court cautions Centre against delay, impleads Bar Council of India, and examines scope of CCI’s investigative and disciplinary powers. Read more...



digital television advertising Marketing
Advertisment