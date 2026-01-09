Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 9, 2026

- Jan 09, 2026 13:21 IST
Housing.com parent REA India appoints Kapil Goswami as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer
He joins REA India from Paytm, where he led consumer growth for the Paytm app and also served as Chief Business Officer for Paytm Movies. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 13:17 IST
Mphasis appoints Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe as Board Chairperson
Paranjpe, currently an independent director at Mphasis, succeeds Jan Kathleen Hier, whose term ended on December 10, 2025. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:42 IST
Disney+ wants you to open the app every day, and vertical video is the plan
Disney says the vertical feed will unlock higher frequency and sharper targeting for advertisers, as streaming platforms chase more daily engagement. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:37 IST
Britannia The Laughing Cow repositions Cheese Triangles as an everyday snack
The ‘Snacking Ka New Angle’ campaign, conceptualised by Schbang, aims to push cheese beyond cooking and accompaniment use, positioning Cheese Triangles as a ready-to-eat, on-the-go snack. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:33 IST
Shubman Gill fronts Nike’s global campaign for neuroscience-based ‘Mind’ footwear
Nike Mind 001 and Mind 002 are designed to activate sensory receptors in the feet and help athletes feel calm, focused and present; the first drop will be available on nike.com in India for a limited time in January. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:30 IST
Bishwarup Chakrabarti joins dentsu as General Counsel for South Asia
The former Eros Media World PLC General Counsel brings over two decades of legal experience, with previous stints at Viacom18 and Sony. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:26 IST
Amagi Media Labs IPO to open January 13; price band set at Rs 343–361
The public issue includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 816 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by existing shareholders; the anchor book opens January 12. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:21 IST
BCCI gives Laqshya Media mandate for WPL 2026 ceremonies and match-day fan engagement
Laqshya will handle opening and closing ceremonies, mid-innings entertainment and fan engagement across all 22 matches; Jacqueline Fernandez and Yo Yo Honey Singh to headline the season’s opening and closing shows. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:17 IST
Akhil Bhalla joins NDTV as Product Head to lead Live and Connected TV
Bhalla, who led news product at JioHotstar and spent over a decade at Aaj Tak, will drive NDTV’s Live and Connected TV roadmap. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 11:09 IST
WPL 2026 ad budgets rise 30-50%; Mandhana, Kaur, Rodrigues emerge top endorsers
This repricing follows India’s recent World Cup win and a sharp rise in WPL reach and viewership over the past year. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 09:50 IST
Tanishq ropes in Ananya Panday as brand face for new Festival of Diamonds campaign
The Tata jewellery brand’s latest TVC, anchored by the line ‘Give wings to the girl within,’ positions natural diamonds as a symbol of self-expression, imagination and everyday joy. Read more...
- Jan 09, 2026 09:44 IST
Delhi High Court warns Centre in Madison–CCI regulatory showdown
Court cautions Centre against delay, impleads Bar Council of India, and examines scope of CCI’s investigative and disciplinary powers. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 9, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update