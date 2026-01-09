Kaustubh Chandra moves on from Airtel Business as CMO

New Delhi: Kaustubh Chandra, Chief Marketing Officer of Airtel Business and Head of Digital Sales Group and Sales Operations, has resigned from the company.

Chandra announced his exit in a LinkedIn post, marking the end of his nearly five-year stint with Airtel Business.

“As my beautiful ~5 year-long journey with Airtel (Business) comes to an end today; the only lessons I am taking back with me are the ones that came from the people I worked with,” he wrote.

In the post, Chandra also thanked his team for building the Airtel Business brand and driving growth over the years. “Everything we’ve built at Airtel Business—the brand, the voice, the growth we’ve seen over the last five years—has been a culmination of their energy, and I couldn’t be more proud of the heights we reached together,” he added.

Chandra joined Airtel around five years ago. Before Airtel, he was Senior Director – Revenue Marketing at NTT. He has also worked with IBM as Head – Marketing (Cloud Portfolio).

Earlier in his career, Chandra held roles at Dion Global Solutions and Religare Technologies, among others.