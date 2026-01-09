New Delhi: REA India, the parent company of Housing.com, has appointed Kapil Goswami as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer.

Based out of the company’s Gurgaon office, Goswami will lead growth, marketing and consumer engagement initiatives.

He will be part of REA India’s Executive Leadership Team and will report to Praveen Sharma, CEO.

Goswami comes with over two decades of experience across fintech, e-commerce, entertainment and technology, spanning high-growth startups and global organisations.

He has joined REA India from Paytm, where he led consumer growth for the Paytm app and also served as Chief Business Officer for Paytm Movies.

At Paytm, he was responsible for driving large-scale user acquisition, strengthening monetisation and delivering profitable growth across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Before Paytm, Goswami spent more than 10 years at Google in leadership roles across Asia Pacific. His roles included heading marketing analytics and attribution, and leading search sales strategy and operations across more than 15 markets. Over the years, he has built and led teams, managed P&L responsibilities, launched new products and businesses, and used data-led consumer insights to drive sustainable growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Praveen Sharma, CEO, Housing.com, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kapil to our leadership team. His deep expertise in consumer growth, marketing, and business strategy, combined with his track record of scaling high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver unmatched experiences to home seekers and sellers. Kapil’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and strengthening Housing.com’s market position across India.”

Goswami said he is joining REA India at a time when the category is seeing rapid change. “It is an exciting opportunity to join REA India at this pivotal stage of growth. The real estate sector is rapidly evolving, and Housing.com is uniquely positioned to transform the home buying, selling, and renting experience through innovative growth strategies. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive consumer engagement, build strong marketing capabilities, and unlock new avenues of growth across India,” he said.