Amagi Media Labs IPO to open January 13; price band set at Rs 343–361

New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the issue set to close on Friday, January 16, 2026, as per the company’s filing.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per equity share (face value Rs 5 each). The anchor investor bidding will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, a day ahead of the issue opening.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 41 equity shares and in multiples of 41 shares thereafter.

Issue structure

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 8,160 million (Rs 816 crore), along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 26,942,343 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The OFS includes the sale of up to:

9,889,646 shares by PI Opportunities Fund I

9,889,646 shares by PI Opportunities Fund I 5,072,582 shares by Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd

5,072,582 shares by Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd 5,072,582 shares by Trudy Holdings

5,072,582 shares by Trudy Holdings 3,411,792 shares by PI Opportunities Fund II

3,411,792 shares by PI Opportunities Fund II 3,381,721 shares by Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius

These entities have been classified as Investor Selling Shareholders.

In addition, the OFS also includes sale by individual shareholders:

Rahul Garg – up to 60,000 shares

Rahul Garg – up to 60,000 shares Rajat Garg – up to 22,725 shares

Rajat Garg – up to 22,725 shares Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana – up to 18,495 shares

Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana – up to 18,495 shares Prem Gupta – up to 10,000 shares

Prem Gupta – up to 10,000 shares Rajesh Ramaiah – up to 2,800 shares

The book running lead managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Avendus Capital Private Limited.

Amagi said it has filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies on January 7, 2026, and the document is available on the websites of SEBI, BSE, NSE, the company, and the lead managers.