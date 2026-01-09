CCI drops antitrust case against Google, Apple, Amazon, Flipkart, citing lack of evidence

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has dismissed an antitrust complaint filed against several global tech giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple, Amazon, and Flipkart, citing a lack of credible evidence and vague allegations.

The complaint, filed by entrepreneur Preeti Kodwani, alleged abuse of dominance in India’s digital advertising and search markets, including diversion of customer traffic, suppression of online visibility, and denial of fair market access to smaller players.

Kodwani named Sundar Pichai in his executive capacity, alongside Amazon Seller Services, Apple LLC, Flipkart Internet, and other unnamed platforms.

However, in an order dated January 5, 2026, a CCI bench led by Chairperson Ravneet Kaur concluded that the material submitted, such as screenshots, was "largely illegible" and lacked sufficient linkage to any appreciable adverse effect on competition.

The commission also noted that the complaint did not clearly define the roles of the accused parties nor establish any violation under Sections 3 or 4 of the Competition Act.

“The allegations are vague and fail to demonstrate any credible nexus between the alleged conduct and market harm,” the CCI stated while dismissing the matter under Section 26(2) of the Act. Kodwani’s request for interim relief, including cessation of traffic diversion and restoration of access to digital tools, was also rejected.

While India’s competition regulator has ramped up scrutiny of big tech in recent years, including hefty fines imposed on Google for its Android and app store policies, this case highlights the challenges of holding digital platforms accountable without concrete evidence. Experts say the dismissal reflects the CCI’s commitment to filtering out baseless complaints in an increasingly nuanced digital economy.

“Vague complaints without data or evidence only dilute the impact of legitimate antitrust inquiries,” noted a Mumbai-based competition law analyst.

There was no immediate comment from Google, Apple, Amazon, or Flipkart on the ruling.