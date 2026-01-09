After Kolhapuri Chappals, Prada bottles ‘Chai’: Rs 17,000 perfume brews up internet debate

New Delhi: Italian powerhouse Prada has unveiled its latest fragrance, Infusion de Santal Chai, drawing inspiration from the beloved Indian chai.

Launched on January 5, 2026, as part of the brand's Les Infusions collection, the unisex eau de parfum promises a "woody and milky" experience that blends creamy sandalwood with the warm, spicy essence of chai.

Priced at $190 (approximately Rs 17,000) for a 100 ml bottle, it's available through Sephora, Ulta, and Prada's official beauty website.

The perfume's olfactory profile features top notes of cardamom and citrus, a heart of masala chai, milk, and spices, and a base anchored by sandalwood and comforting musks.

However, the launch has stirred more than just aromatic interest online, reigniting debates about cultural appropriation.

This comes on the heels of Prada's 2025 controversy over its Kolhapuri-inspired slippers, which faced backlash for premium pricing and misattribution of traditional Indian designs without proper credit.

On X (formerly Twitter), users have drawn parallels, with one post quipping, "From chai notes to chappal notes... but the internet still hasn’t forgotten the Kolhapuri controversy."

Another questioned, "Are they ragebaiting us?" as netizens and tea-lovers weighed in on the commercialisation of a South Asian staple.

Reactions across social media are mixed, blending excitement, humour, and scepticism. Some enthusiasts are thrilled, with Instagram comments like "I am just too excited!! Finally, a chai scent that is true to masala chai aromatic warmth" and "This sounds so good."

Personal reviews on X highlight the scent's appeal: one user described it as "lovely & warm... fresh clean clothes with a little hint of creamy sweetness," while another praised it as "joy bottled with confidence."

On the flip side, detractors aren't holding back. Jokes abound, such as "Why pay Prada $190 for 'Chai' perfume when you can get the same effect for free by standing over the stove for 2 minutes?" and "Biryani bhi kar dete" (suggesting they might as well add biryani notes). Others expressed disinterest: "As much as I like chai, I most certainly don't want to SMELL like one." One X user noted it smelled "like tanbark" on them, while another found it "too floral" and headache-inducing.

The debate extends to broader cultural conversations, with some viewing the perfume as a "global tribute to India," while others label it "rage-bait" amid ongoing scrutiny of luxury brands profiting from desi elements. As one post put it, "Prada is clearly obsessed with India," referencing the brand's recent inspirations from chai to chappals.

Whether it's a hit or a miss, Infusion de Santal Chai has certainly brewed up a storm, proving that even a simple cup of tea can spark global discourse in the world of high fashion.