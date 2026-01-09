New Delhi: Cinépolis India has stepped into the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising space through a strategic partnership with media tech company It's Spotlight.

The tie-up will see over 350 digital assets, including LED screens, video walls, and digital displays, deployed across Cinépolis’s 101 cinemas in 63 cities across 23 states and Union Territories.

The initiative marks Cinépolis’s entry into the fast-growing DOOH sector, aligning its cinema environments with the evolving needs of advertisers seeking high-attention, high-intent audience touchpoints.

The rollout focuses on lobby areas and public spaces within cinema complexes, designed to engage audiences in a lean-forward, distraction-free setting.

“Cinema environments offer advertisers access to audiences in a focused, lean-forward setting which is distinct from outdoor and transit media,” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India. “As DOOH grows and advertisers look for environments beyond cluttered digital and social platforms, cinema offers a differentiated proposition to reach young and urban audiences. With this partnership, we are looking at unlocking this opportunity while staying focused on our core business of exhibition.”

The deployment is backed by real-time analytics and performance measurement, enabling brands to execute programmatic campaigns with granular insights such as impressions, audience profiles, and footfall data.

Virkaran Singh, Founder and Director, It's Spotlight, added, “Cinema screens sit at the intersection of attention, intent, and experience, creating strong opportunities for brands to connect with a premium, highly engaged audience. This partnership allows advertisers to access a powerful yet largely untapped market, supported by programmatic capabilities, real-time analytics, and performance-linked execution across Cinépolis properties.”

The EY-FICCI M&E Report 2024 pegged India’s OOH advertising market at Rs 5,920 crore, with digital formats expected to account for 17% of the total by 2027. The Cinépolis-Spotlight alliance positions the cinema chain to capitalise on this growth while enhancing advertiser access to premium, immersive environments.