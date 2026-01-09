NDTV gets GST notices; proposed liability pegged at Rs 33.94 crore

New Delhi: New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) on Thursday said received GST scrutiny notices in Form GST ASMT-10, with the tax department proposing an aggregate liability of about Rs 33.94 crore across FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24.

In a stock exchange intimation dated January 8, 2026, NDTV said the notices were dated January 7, 2026 and issued by the Assistant Commissioner/GSTO, Ward 300 (E-Commerce), Zone 10, Delhi, under Section 61 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, and the corresponding Delhi GST and IGST laws.

The company said the notices relate to FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 and allege wrongful availment and utilisation of excess input tax credit (ITC) and short payment of tax.

NDTV said the notices propose a liability of approximately Rs 13.69 crore for FY 2022-23 and Rs 20.25 crore for FY 2023-24, comprising tax, interest and penalty. It said the amounts are subject to adjudication.

The broadcaster said it is examining the allegations and underlying documentation and will take appropriate legal and procedural steps, including filing detailed responses within prescribed timelines.

NDTV also said there is no immediate impact on its financial position, operations or other activities arising from the scrutiny notices.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.