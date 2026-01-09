BCCI gives Laqshya Media mandate for WPL 2026 ceremonies and match-day fan engagement

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded Laqshya Media Group the exclusive mandate to manage the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Mid Innings Match Entertainment and Fan Engagement.
As part of the mandate, Laqshya will orchestrate the entire spectator experience across all 22 matches, covering in-stadium entertainment, fan activations and on-ground engagement, with the stated objective of positioning WPL as a wider cultural property beyond cricket.
The WPL 2026 season is being positioned as the first major tournament following India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win, and the league will be framed as a “homecoming” moment for the team. Laqshya said it has designed the in-stadium atmosphere as a continuous “Victory Lap” to extend the World Cup celebrations into the WPL window.
The season will open with a high-energy opening ceremony featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, while the closing ceremony will include a performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh.
Beyond the ceremonies, Laqshya said it will introduce a “High-Frequency Engagement” model across every match. This will include:
Mid-innings live concerts with artists performing during the break at every game
Synchronised drone shows, laser arrays and “murmuration” activities
Live brass bands and on-ground fan engagement to blend local cricket culture with global entertainment formats
Laqshya will also execute a nationwide visibility campaign using its out-of-home footprint. The group said it has already rolled out large-scale digital and static branding across major cities, state capitals and key airports, to push WPL beyond sports audiences and into a broader public view.
Commenting on the association, Alok Jalan, CMD, Laqshya Media Group, said, “India is a country where sport is not just watched; it is deeply felt. At Laqshya, our focus is on building meaningful, scalable sporting experiences that go far beyond one tournament or one season. The Women’s Premier League is a defining moment for women’s sport in India, and we are committed to creating platforms, visibility, and fan engagement models that will continue to elevate Indian sport for years to come.”