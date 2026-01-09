Shubman Gill fronts Nike’s global campaign for neuroscience-based ‘Mind’ footwear

New Delhi: Nike has signed Indian cricket star Shubman Gill as the face of its global campaign for Nike Mind 001 mule and Nike Mind 002 sneaker, its first neuroscience-based footwear designed to help athletes feel calm, focused and present.
The company said the new silhouettes tap into the mind-body connection by activating sensory receptors in the feet through underfoot stimulation. Nike claimed the footwear has been scientifically shown to activate key sensory areas of the brain, deepening an athlete’s awareness and helping ground them in their bodies before and after competition.
“As athletes, we know how much of our performance comes down to what’s happening in our mind, just as much as our physical training,” Gill said. “Growing up, I have worn plenty of Nike gear across different stages of my sport, Nike’s commitment to innovation and quality is unmatched. It’s great to see them creating innovations that support not just the physical demands of athletes, but the mental side as well.”
Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India, said Gill represents the mindset behind the new product line. “Shubman brings a mindset that defines Nike Mind – sharp, disciplined and locked in when it matters most,” Singh said. “He is an athlete who understands the power of being present, and that makes him a natural fit for this innovation. India’s athlete and sporting community continues to evolve at a pace, and we love to see more and more of our athletes on the global stage.”
This is Gill’s second appearance in a global Nike campaign in recent months, after he featured in the brand’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign.
“I’m incredibly grateful for my partnership with Nike over the years. We share the same core values—authenticity, hard work, and the belief that sport has the power to inspire. I hope moments like these can help to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes to see it and believe it,” Gill said.
Nike said Mind 001 and Mind 002 have been more than a decade in the making, presenting an engineering and manufacturing challenge that resulted in a footwear system built to heighten sensory awareness.
Both styles feature 22 independent foam nodes per shoe, bonded to a flexible, water-resistant material. Nike said the nodes act as pistons and gimbals as athletes move, transmitting the feeling and texture of the ground beneath the wearer and strengthening sensory connection.
The new range is the first innovation to come out of Nike’s Mind Science Department, a research group within the Nike Sport Research Lab focused on understanding how the mind and body work together in performance.
The department uses a mobile brain and body imaging lab to study athletes in motion, tracking nervous system responses, brain activity and cognition. Nike said these insights are now informing a new category of products and services aimed at improving how athletes prepare, train, compete and recover.
Nike said the Mind 001 mule is designed for easy-on, easy-off convenience and comfort, while the Mind 002 sneaker anchors the foot to the footbed for increased sensation and support.
Nike said the first release of Mind 001 and Mind 002 will be available on nike.com in India for a limited time in January, with further availability yet to be confirmed.