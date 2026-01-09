Disney+ wants you to open the app every day, and vertical video is the plan

New Delhi: Disney+ unveiled plans to launch a personalised vertical video feed later this year, aiming to evolve the streaming giant from a binge-watching powerhouse into an everyday essential for users.

The announcement, made during Disney's annual Global Tech & Data Showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), underscores the company's strategy to combat slowing subscriber growth and intensify competition from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels by fostering daily engagement and creating new avenues for targeted advertising.

The new feature will initially roll out on the Disney+ mobile app in the US, with potential expansion to connected TVs (CTVs) in the future.

It will deliver a dynamic, algorithm-driven feed of short-form videos, including original programming, repurposed clips from Disney's vast library of films and series, and content sourced from social media.

Drawing inspiration from the successful "Verts" vertical feed introduced on the ESPN app last fall, the Disney+ version will personalise content based on user preferences, refreshing in real-time with each visit to highlight sports highlights, news snippets, and entertainment bites from brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

By blending long-form storytelling with snackable, vertical formats, Disney aims to cater to evolving viewer habits, particularly among younger audiences who favour quick, mobile-optimised content.

The vertical feed's real-time personalisation will enable more precise ad targeting, embedding commercials seamlessly into short-form content streams. Disney's showcase, geared toward ad buyers, highlighted advanced AI-driven tools for ad planning and creative generation, including an AI-powered video tool that orchestrates multiple models to produce CTV-ready spots.

AI plays a starring role in Disney's vision, positioned as an "accelerator" and "amplifier" for content and fandom. Building on a landmark 2025 deal with OpenAI, involving a $1 billion equity investment and a three-year licensing agreement, Disney will incorporate generative AI from Sora to create fan-inspired videos featuring over 200 Disney characters.

Disney stressed a commitment to creativity, IP protection, and user safety in these AI applications.