Britannia The Laughing Cow repositions Cheese Triangles as an everyday snack

New Delhi: Britannia The Laughing Cow has launched a new campaign titled ‘Snacking Ka New Angle’, repositioning its Cheese Triangles as an everyday snack that can be eaten directly, without being used in cooking or as an accompaniment.

The brand said the campaign aims to change how consumers view cheese, shifting it from a product typically associated with meal preparation to a ready-to-eat snacking option for daily moments.

At the centre of the campaign are Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Triangles, positioned as a convenient, on-the-go snack designed for quick consumption at home, at work or while travelling. The triangular packs are presented as easy-to-open and non-messy, offering portion control without additional preparation.

The brand said the product is backed by global cheese-making expertise and tailored to Indian tastes, with a soft and creamy texture. It is enriched with five essential nutrients, including protein, calcium, and vitamins A, D and B12, and is being positioned as a way to build a stronger cheese snacking culture in India.

The campaign is being rolled out through a new film conceptualised by Schbang. Set in a familiar household moment, the film uses light humour and the geometry of the cheese triangle to show how snack-time decisions can become easier without compromising on taste or mindful choices.

According to the brand, the film highlights a shift in perspective, presenting the cheese triangle as a simple solution that helps meet multiple snack-time expectations at once.

Commenting on the campaign, Nandita Kamath, CMO, Britannia Dairy, said, “Everyday snacking often comes with small negotiations at home, where taste preferences meet a need for mindful choices. With ‘Snacking Ka New Angle’, we are contributing to this reality by reimagining cheese triangles as a ready-to-eat snack that can be enjoyed on its own, fitting seamlessly into everyday moments. Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese Triangles reflect our commitment to quality, value, and innovation, shaped by global expertise and local understanding.”

Puru Agarwal, Creative Director, Schbang, added, “Snack time is one of those everyday moments where moms are constantly navigating choices for their kids. This campaign taps into that reality and shows how a simple product innovation, like the cheese triangle, can make those moments feel easier and joyful.”

With the campaign, Britannia The Laughing Cow said it is aiming to expand cheese consumption occasions and reinforce cheese triangles as a ready-to-eat snack format for routine use.

Britannia The Laughing Cow products are offered by Britannia Bel Foods, a joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel Group, formed in December 2022. Bel acquired a 49% stake in Britannia’s subsidiary Britannia Dairy, which was then renamed Britannia Bel Foods Private Ltd.

Watch the film here: