Bishwarup Chakrabarti joins dentsu as General Counsel for South Asia

New Delhi: Dentsu has strengthened its South Asia leadership with the appointment of Bishwarup Chakrabarti as General Counsel for the region.

Chakrabarti joins dentsu from Eros Media World PLC, where he served as General Counsel.

An alumnus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Chakrabarti brings over two decades of experience as a legal professional, with expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments, media and entertainment law, and strategic risk management.

Before Eros, Chakrabarti held senior legal roles at Viacom18 and Sony.

At dentsu, he will oversee legal and compliance matters across South Asia, supporting the company’s business operations and growth strategy across markets in the region.