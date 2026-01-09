Tanishq ropes in Ananya Panday as brand face for new Festival of Diamonds campaign

New Delhi: Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the Tata group, has introduced actor Ananya Panday as the face of the brand in its latest Festival of Diamonds campaign, as it sharpens its pitch around natural diamonds as everyday expressions of identity and self-belief.

The new brand film is anchored by the line, ‘Give wings to the girl within’, and centres on the idea that diamonds evoke “happiness, wonder and uninhibited joy”, with the narrative built around a woman reconnecting with the carefree spirit beneath adult roles and emotions.

Set in an intimate green-room environment, the campaign opens with a little girl dancing freely, being playful and goofy as she tries on a variety of trendy natural diamond jewellery pieces from Tanishq’s latest collection. As the film progresses, the little girl is revealed to be Panday herself, transitioning seamlessly into the present as she continues exploring her favourite diamond designs with the same spontaneity and joy.

Tanishq said the visual metaphor reflects modern womanhood, where ambition coexists with playfulness and confidence is rooted in authenticity. Jewellery is positioned not as an occasional indulgence but as an effortless extension of everyday personality and individuality.

The film is backed by a fun, rhythmic soundtrack by Rahul Pais and sung by Suman Shridhar, aligning with the campaign’s intent of mirroring the lightness and spontaneity that diamonds inspire.

As the brand face, Panday is positioned as Tanishq’s “evolving muse”—modern, expressive, emotionally assured—reflecting a generation that views jewellery as personal style rather than an occasion-only purchase.

Speaking at the launch, Pelki Tshering, said, “The Festival of Diamonds celebrates the instinctive joy that Tanishq’s natural diamonds evoke. With an exquisite range of designs to choose from, the experience lies not just in finding a piece, but in discovering one you instantly fall in love with. Ananya Panday was a natural choice for us. Her modern, emotionally authentic energy reflects how women live with jewellery today—effortlessly and every day. Together, this campaign celebrates the joy of discovering diamonds and giving wings to the girl within all of us.”

Panday said the association felt personal, especially because of the campaign’s theme. “Tanishq has always stood for women across generations, celebrating trust, emotion, and timeless beauty, which is what makes this association incredibly special for me. Working with the brand has been something I’ve long looked forward to, and this collaboration feels incredibly close to my heart. What drew me to the campaign is how beautifully it honours the little girl within all of us—the one who loved sparkles, dreamed freely, and expressed herself without hesitation. Being part of a narrative that encourages women to embrace their individuality and wear their confidence every day makes this experience deeply meaningful,” she said.

On the creative thought, Arpan Bhattacharrya, Executive Director and Head of Creative Copy at Lintas, said, “This campaign is about the feeling that diamonds evoke in almost every woman. That pure, uninhibited, almost childlike joy that awakens within, especially with an offer like this, when she’s offered almost an endless choice of exquisite diamonds at never-before discounts. Crafted into a film that playfully establishes the magic of the Tanishq Festival of Diamonds.”

The campaign has been created by Lintas, with Superfly – Tarun Bali as the production house and Kopal Naithani as director.

Tanishq said its retail footprint currently spans 500+ exclusive boutiques across 300+ cities.

Watch the film here:

Campaign credits

Client: Tanishq

Agency: Lintas

Creative: Arpan Bhattacharrya

Account Management: Kishore Subramanian, Sahul Patri, Arjun Krishnadas, Ramanathan Venkataramani

Planning: Suchitra Sukumar, Sambhavi Priyadarshini, Anirudh Shenoy

Production House: Superfly – Tarun Bali

Director: Kopal Naithani