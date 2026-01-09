New Delhi: Mphasis has appointed Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe as Chairperson of its Board, with effect from January 7, 2026.

Paranjpe has been serving as an Independent Director of the company since October 2024. He succeeds Jan Kathleen Hier, whose term as Independent Director and Chairperson concluded on December 10, 2025.

Paranjpe is Co-promoter and General Partner at Exfinity Venture Partners, where he also serves as a member of the Investment Committee.

He is also an Independent Director on the boards of Axis Bank Limited, CRISIL Limited, Axis Max Life Insurance Company Limited, and Modenik Lifestyle Private Limited. He additionally serves as a Director at IBS Plc.

“We are delighted to have Paranjpe as Chairperson of our Board. We are looking forward to his perspective and leadership as we continue to execute on our strategy and create value for all stakeholders,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis.

“It is an honour to step into this role, especially at a time when AI is reshaping how we view the future of technology and business. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and Management of Mphasis to drive innovation and create long-term, sustainable value. Together, we have an opportunity to shape what comes next,” Paranjpe said.