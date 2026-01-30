- Jan 30, 2026 09:53 IST
Swiggy’s Q3 ad spends rise 47.5% YoY amid ‘irrational competition’; loss widens
Swiggy’s advertising and sales promotion expenses rose to Rs 1,108 crore, up 47.5% YoY, steeply from Rs 751 crore. Read more...
- Jan 30, 2026 09:48 IST
Godrej Properties makes the case against a digital-only marketing playbook
In-house creativity drives Godrej Properties’ marketing, ensuring every medium, from digital to print, serves the buyer. Read more...
- Jan 30, 2026 09:30 IST
ChatGPT ad model puts native, banner and video budgets at risk
As consumers increasingly use ChatGPT for research, advertisers are likely to shift budgets first from native, banner, network, and some video ad inventory. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 30, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update