Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 30, 2026

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
  • Jan 30, 2026 09:53 IST

    Swiggy’s Q3 ad spends rise 47.5% YoY amid ‘irrational competition’; loss widens

    Swiggy’s advertising and sales promotion expenses rose to Rs 1,108 crore, up 47.5% YoY, steeply from Rs 751 crore. Read more...



  • Jan 30, 2026 09:48 IST

    Godrej Properties makes the case against a digital-only marketing playbook

    In-house creativity drives Godrej Properties’ marketing, ensuring every medium, from digital to print, serves the buyer. Read more...



  • Jan 30, 2026 09:30 IST

    ChatGPT ad model puts native, banner and video budgets at risk

    ChatGPT-Voice-Chat

    As consumers increasingly use ChatGPT for research, advertisers are likely to shift budgets first from native, banner, network, and some video ad inventory. Read more...



