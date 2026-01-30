Netflix marks 10 years in India with commemorative film narrated by Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Netflix has released a commemorative film narrated by actor Shah Rukh Khan as the streaming service marks ten years since its launch in India.

According to Netflix, the film reflects not only a decade of content creation but also the shared habit of watching stories together, highlighting how the platform has grown alongside Indian audiences since entering the country in January 2016.

The film traces Netflix’s evolution in India, focusing on shifts in everyday viewing conversations, from “Netflix pe kya dekha?” to “Netflix pe kya dekhein?”, illustrating its increasing presence in daily life.

Netflix entered the Indian market as part of its global expansion in January 2016. Its first Indian original series, Sacred Games (2018), created by Anurag Kashyap and starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, marked a significant moment for the platform and contributed to streaming becoming a mainstream entertainment format in India.

Since then, Netflix India has commissioned a wide range of original series, films, stand-up specials and documentaries, working with established filmmakers and actors while also supporting new creative voices.

Over the past decade, the platform has released several Indian originals that have seen widespread viewership and cultural engagement. Its series portfolio includes Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Kohrra, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and The Railway Men.

Its original film catalogue includes titles such as Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, Bulbbul, Darlings, Monica, O My Darling, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Khufiya.

Commenting on the milestone, Vamsi Murthy, Senior Director of Marketing at Netflix India, said, “Over the last ten years, Netflix India has grown alongside its audiences by turning great stories into shared experiences. Our journey is inseparable from the fans who embraced these stories, built fandoms around them, and carried them into everyday conversations.”