Digital ShoutOuts Media elevates Monika Sharma to Director, Client Servicing

New Delhi: Digital ShoutOuts Media has promoted Monika Sharma to the position of Director, Client Servicing, the company said in a statement.

Sharma has been part of the company’s client servicing and delivery operations and has worked on managing key accounts, overseeing integrated campaign execution and building long-term client relationships.

In her new role, she will lead the client servicing function, with responsibility for strategic account management, service delivery standards and coordination across teams.

Commenting on the promotion, Ashish Kulshrestha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digital ShoutOuts Media, said, “Monika has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, ownership, and a deep understanding of client needs. Her ability to balance strategy with execution has helped us build lasting relationships with our clients. This promotion is a natural progression and a reflection of the trust she commands internally and externally.”

Mukesh Kumar Tuhania, Chief Operating Officer at Digital ShoutOuts Media, said, “Monika brings clarity, structure, and accountability to client servicing. She has been instrumental in scaling operations while maintaining quality and consistency. Her elevation to Director, Client Servicing will further strengthen our delivery frameworks as we continue to grow across platforms and solutions.”

As part of her expanded responsibilities, Sharma will work with the leadership team on service models and operational processes, and on aligning client engagements with the company’s AI-led offerings, including audience intelligence and creative conversational platforms.