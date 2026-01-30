Galderma India appoints Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy

New Delhi: Galderma India has appointed Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy.

Saxena has over 15 years of experience across FMCG and consumer-facing organisations, with a background in digital transformation, performance marketing, direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives and media strategy.

Before joining Galderma India, she held leadership roles with several global brands. In her most recent role at The LEGO Group, overseeing India and Emerging Asia, she worked across full-funnel strategies spanning paid, owned, earned and shared media, including media planning, advocacy and performance marketing.

Her experience also includes leading multi-market D2C and quick-commerce initiatives, as well as developing acquisition and conversion funnels across e-commerce and emerging digital platforms.

Commenting on her appointment, Saxena, Head, Digital Strategy, Galderma India, said, “I strongly believe that thoughts become things. What we envision, invest in, and commit to consistently are what ultimately shapes brands, teams, and outcomes. I am a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, and I believe that only a happy team can deliver phenomenal results.”

In her new role, Saxena will oversee Galderma India’s digital strategy, with responsibility for insight-led planning and digital-led brand development. The company is also expanding its digital talent and capabilities as part of its broader transformation efforts.