New Delhi: Schneider Electric has appointed Preeti Bajaj as Executive Vice President of its Home Solutions Division, the company said on Wednesday.

Based in Gurgaon, Bajaj will oversee the Home Solutions business, covering home energy management solutions, switches and sockets, and electric vehicle charging. As part of her mandate, Luminous Power Technologies, previously led by Bajaj, will now sit within the Home Solutions portfolio. She has also joined the board of Starcharge, a Schneider Electric-managed joint venture.

“I’m honoured to lead Schneider Electric’s Home Solutions at such a pivotal time for the industry. As electrification, decentralisation and digitalisation are reshaping our homes, our mission is to empower homeowners with intelligent energy solutions that are smart, efficient and sustainable,” Bajaj said.

Bajaj was most recently Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Luminous Power Technologies, a Schneider Electric-owned company operating in the power backup and residential solar segments in India.

She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Clipsal Solar, now known as Clipsal Cortex, a Schneider Electric Ventures company, where she led global teams working on renewable energy hardware and software solutions.

Earlier in her career, Bajaj held the role of Vice President, Strategy and Commercial Operations Transformation at Schneider Electric.

She holds a master’s degree in applied finance from Macquarie University, an MBA with a specialisation in finance from Swinburne University of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Delhi University. Bajaj has also completed executive education programmes at Harvard Business School and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

In July 2025, Bajaj was named in Fortune magazine’s list of the Most Powerful Women in India.