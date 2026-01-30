New Delhi: WaveX has invited applications from startups to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and will function as a national platform to showcase artificial intelligence solutions and encourage collaboration across India’s AI ecosystem.

As part of the event, WaveX will facilitate a dedicated Startup Exhibition Programme, under which selected startups will be able to present their AI-driven products and solutions to a national and international audience.

Startups operating in the AVGC-XR segment and working on AI-based products will be offered dedicated showcase and business networking opportunities at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Pavilion during the summit.

The MIB Pavilion will bring together emerging AI technologies in the media and entertainment sector, enabling interactions between innovators, policymakers, industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders from India and overseas.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to contribute to the development of India’s AI innovation ecosystem by enabling structured engagement between startups and key stakeholders.