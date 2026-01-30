New Delhi: Facebook India reported a nearly 28% rise in standalone profit to Rs 647.45 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, according to regulatory filings analysed by market intelligence firm Tofler.
The company had recorded a profit of Rs 504.93 crore in the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations rose 25% to Rs 3,792.91 crore in FY2025, compared with Rs 3,034.82 crore a year earlier.
“The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 2,881 crore,” Tofler said.
Employee expenses at Meta-owned Facebook India Online Services increased 36% year-on-year to Rs 648.57 crore, up from Rs 476 crore in FY2024.
The company’s tax expense also rose, increasing 46% to Rs 305.18 crore in FY2025 from Rs 209.2 crore a year earlier.
According to Tofler’s analysis, Facebook India’s operating margin declined marginally during the year, while its net margin improved slightly to 16.9% in FY2025.