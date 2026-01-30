Delhi HC allows JioStar real-time blocking of rogue streaming sites for T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of JioStar India, directing the immediate and real-time blocking of rogue websites found to be illegally streaming cricket content over which JioStar holds exclusive broadcast reproduction rights.

The Court recognised that JioStar is the exclusive rights holder for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, currently underway from 15 January to 6 February 2026, and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held from 7 February to 8 March 2026, pursuant to a media rights agreement with the International Cricket Council.

These rights include television and digital broadcast and streaming, exercised through JioStar’s broadcast channels and its OTT platform, JioHotstar.

Taking note of concrete evidence of ongoing illegal dissemination and the live, time-sensitive nature of sporting events, the Court observed that rogue websites operate through a systematic and organised model of infringement, frequently resurfacing through mirror and redirect domains. The Court held that any delay in blocking such platforms would result in irreparable harm, revenue loss, and dilution of exclusive rights.

Accordingly, the Court has directed Domain Name Registrars, Internet Service Providers, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block access to identified rogue websites immediately upon intimation.

Importantly, the order enables dynamic and real-time enforcement: during the currency of the tournaments, any newly discovered infringing websites can be blocked forthwith based on information provided by JioStar, without requiring fresh judicial proceedings each time.

The Court further reaffirmed that injunctions in piracy matters must be effective, dynamic, and technology-responsive, particularly where content is generated and infringed in real time.