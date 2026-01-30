New Delhi: Branch International has appointed Sricheta Das as Head of Marketing for India, the company said on Wednesday.

In her new role, Das will be responsible for Branch India’s end-to-end marketing strategy, with a focus on customer acquisition and retention. She will work closely with the product, analytics and credit teams as the company looks to scale its presence in the personal loans segment.

Commenting on her appointment, Das said, “I’m excited to join Branch International at a pivotal phase of its India journey. Branch has built a strong global presence as a licensed Bank in Kenya and a regulated lending focused NBFC in Nigeria, and is scaling rapidly in India. What excites me most is the opportunity to build and scale a fair, fast, digital-first, customer-centric and ML-driven credit platform creating accessible, responsible, and high-impact products for underserved customers. I look forward to contributing to Branch’s growth and helping make it a preferred choice for borrowers across India.”

Welcoming her to the leadership team, Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director, India, Branch International, said, “As we continue to build the business at scale, strengthening leadership in key functions becomes increasingly important. A seasoned marketing leadership will play a critical role in the next phase of our growth and our long-term strategy of building a trusted, customer-first brand.”

Das brings more than a decade of experience across India’s financial services and fintech sector. She has previously held leadership roles at organisations including Bajaj Finance and KreditBee, where she worked on business and growth initiatives across multiple stages of scale. Her experience spans business, marketing, product and strategy, with a focus on building customer acquisition engines for personal loan portfolios.

Branch International said it continues to invest in leadership and technology as it scales its India operations, with a focus on expanding access to personal credit for underserved and emerging customer segments.