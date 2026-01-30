New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Harsh Sheth as Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), the company said on Wednesday.

In his new role, Sheth will be responsible for the channel’s overall business strategy and profit and loss and will report to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Chief Content Officer, SET, Sony Marathi and Movie Production.

Sheth has close to two decades of experience across television and digital media. He joins SPNI from JioStar, where he served as Business Head, Star Bharat and Star Utsav.

During his tenure, he led Star Utsav’s transition following its free-to-air entry, taking the channel to the top national position, while also improving Star Bharat’s financial performance through cost controls and content optimisation.

Before this, Sheth spent more than a decade at Disney Star, where he was involved in building the company’s Hindi and English movie network. As Business Head, Hindi and English Movies, he was part of efforts that strengthened profitability and established long-term relationships with studios and creative talent.

Commenting on the appointment, Nachiket Pantvaidya, Chief Content Officer, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), Sony Marathi and Movie Production, said, “Harsh brings a strong blend of commercial acumen, audience insight, and leadership experience. As SET sharpens its growth and business ambitions, his experience in building large, profitable entertainment businesses will be a valuable addition to the team.”

Sheth said, “SET is one of India’s most iconic entertainment brands. I’m excited to join SPNI and look forward to working closely with Nachiket and the leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and strengthen SET’s market leadership.”