New Delhi: Concept Public Relations India has been appointed as the media and strategic communications partner for the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).
Under the mandate, Concept Public Relations will manage NSE’s media and communications strategy across financial, business, mainstream and digital platforms, spanning all NSE Group businesses. The engagement includes aligning communication across stakeholders, with an emphasis on consistency and investor communication.
NSE is a key capital market infrastructure institution in India’s financial system.
Companies listed on the exchange account for a significant share of domestic market capitalisation. The exchange operates a technology-driven market infrastructure and is involved in efforts to widen market access, improve transparency and enhance operational efficiency across asset classes.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept Public Relations India, said, “NSE is one of the most respected stock exchanges globally, setting benchmarks in market infrastructure, innovation and investor participation. As India’s capital markets scale rapidly, driven by retail participation, technological transformation and global investor interest, credible and strategic communication is essential to building long-term trust.
We are delighted to partner with NSE at this pivotal moment. With our deep BFSI expertise and strong understanding of market dynamics, we aim to amplify NSE Group’s leadership narrative and support its long-term vision for India’s financial markets.”