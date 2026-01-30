New Delhi: Crocs has unveiled “Wonderfully Unordinary”, a new global brand narrative that signals a shift in how the footwear brand presents itself worldwide. The platform marks Crocs’ new global narrative in nearly 10 years.

The initiative follows the brand’s “Come As You Are” campaign, launched in 2017, which positioned authenticity as a central theme. While that ethos continues, Crocs said the new narrative reflects an evolution towards self-expression, creativity and how individuals experience the world differently.

“Since joining Crocs, I’ve seen firsthand how the brand brings joy to everyday life and invites people to experience the ordinary in wonderfully unordinary ways,” said Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. “That same spirit resonates with today’s generation, who are learning to trust their instincts, cut through the noise, and stay true to who they are.”

The “Wonderfully Unordinary” narrative launched globally on January 29 with a 90-second film created in partnership with creative agency Flower Shop. Directed by Adam Berg of SMUGGLER, the film was shot in São Paulo and features professional dancers portrayed as mannequins brought to life through visual effects. Crocs said the film focuses on movement, emotion and lived expression.

According to the company, the platform will extend across product storytelling, digital and social channels, talent and influencer partnerships, retail activations and out-of-home advertising, forming a consistent global brand presence through 2026 and beyond.

Crocs said the narrative centres on everyday experiences and personal expression, positioning instinct, self-awareness and individuality over performance or trend-driven culture.