New Delhi: The Coca-Cola polar bear has long stood for warmth, nostalgia and holiday cheer. But in Pepsi’s latest ad, the famous bear does something completely unexpected. In a blind taste test, it ends up choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar over Coke Zero Sugar.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, who also appears in the film as the bear’s therapist, the ad takes the character on a quiet, emotional journey. There’s a therapy couch, a slightly awkward but caring conversation, and a gently humorous line: “You’re not the only one. This can be heavy.”

We then see the bear moving through the city, stopping outside a restaurant where people are happily drinking Pepsi and pressing its paw against the glass.

Later, it shares a tender kiss-cam moment at a concert, a clear nod to the viral Coldplay clip that many viewers will instantly recognise. All of it plays out to Queen’s I Want to Break Free, a track that neatly reflects the bear’s inner dilemma.

You can watch the full ad here:

What really sets this ad apart is its restraint. Instead of going big on spectacle, it lets the story unfold naturally and allows the narrative to carry the message.

That feels especially noteworthy when you look at Coca-Cola’s recent creative direction. Over the past year, Coke has leaned heavily into AI-generated advertising, particularly for its holiday campaigns. These films are slick, detailed and technically impressive. Everything looks flawless. But sometimes, too much polish can create a sense of distance.

Pepsi has taken a different route here. The polar bear ad is driven by emotion, humour and small, relatable moments. It focuses on confusion, self-doubt and acceptance rather than visual scale. It isn’t trying to showcase what technology can do, it’s trying to tell a story people can feel. The contrast seems intentional.

Many AI-led campaigns emphasise speed, efficiency and scale. This film slows the pace and leans into emotion. Pepsi appears to be suggesting, quietly but clearly, that while technology can assist creativity, it can’t replace warmth, empathy or storytelling. Judging by early reactions, audiences seem to be responding to that.

Pepsi’s recent creative direction could well prompt Coca-Cola to pause and reassess parts of its own strategy. When one brand pushes automation and another doubles down on storytelling, comparisons happen naturally, not always directly, but emotionally.

The ad doesn’t openly attack Coca-Cola, and it doesn’t need to. By using a polar bear, a character strongly associated with Coke, and placing it in a moment of personal conflict, Pepsi makes its point softly but effectively.

Moves like this often invite a response. Coca-Cola may not step away from AI, but it might look to rebalance its approach, bringing more human warmth back into its storytelling. That’s how the Cola Wars have always evolved, one creative move shaping the next.

The rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola has never really been just about soda. Globally, it stretches back decades and mirrors shifts in culture, youth and identity. In the 1970s, Pepsi shook things up with the Pepsi Challenge, using blind taste tests to question Coke’s dominance.

Coca-Cola answered by leaning into emotion and shared moments, choosing long-term connection over direct comparison.

The 1980s added further drama with the failure of New Coke, while Pepsi continued to position itself as the younger, more restless brand. Over time, the contrast became clear: Coca-Cola stood for heritage and consistency; Pepsi stood for change and disruption.

India has seen its own memorable chapters in this rivalry. In the 1990s, Pepsi built a strong bond with young audiences through campaigns like Yeh Dil Maange More. During the 1996 Cricket World Cup, Coca-Cola was the official sponsor, but Pepsi grabbed attention with its Nothing Official About It campaign, clever, playful and culturally sharp, still remembered as a standout example of ambush marketing.

More recently, the competition resurfaced during cricket season. Coca-Cola introduced its Half-Time campaign, encouraging people to drink Coke during match breaks. Pepsi countered with Anytime is Pepsi Time, questioning why refreshment should wait for an interval.

The polar bear ad fits smoothly into this long-running story. Pepsi doesn’t try to overpower Coca-Cola here. Instead, it gently reframes the conversation and invites viewers to smile and think at the same time.